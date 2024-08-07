UBS Group Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,423.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.19.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $23.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1,214.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,795. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,285.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,234.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

