UBS Group Trims Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price to $24.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Adient alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADNT

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. 589,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. Adient has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adient by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Adient by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 208,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.