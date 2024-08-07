UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP John Pauls Sells 1,623 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.73. 396,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,559. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $128,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

