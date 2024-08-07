Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Unisys has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Insider Activity at Unisys

In other Unisys news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $400,649.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,685.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

