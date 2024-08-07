United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

United Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 187.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ USEA remained flat at $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,811. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.54. United Maritime has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

