United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
United Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 187.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
United Maritime Price Performance
NASDAQ USEA remained flat at $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,811. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.54. United Maritime has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group raised United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USEA
United Maritime Company Profile
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Maritime
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Nuclear Power Giant’s Shares Jump on Raised Full-Year Guidance
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Airbnb Stock: Key Drivers Indicate Bright Future Despite Sell-Off
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Amgen’s MariTide Weight Loss Potential: Stock Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.