Uniti Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,880 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 364% compared to the average daily volume of 1,268 call options.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 283,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

