Uniti Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,880 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 364% compared to the average daily volume of 1,268 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
View Our Latest Report on UNIT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Uniti Group Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.
Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Uniti Group
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Uniti Group
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Super Micro Computers Splits Stock: Is This the Time to Buy?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Nuclear Power Giant’s Shares Jump on Raised Full-Year Guidance
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Airbnb Stock: Key Drivers Indicate Bright Future Despite Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.