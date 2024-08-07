Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 40,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

