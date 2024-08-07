V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

VFC traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. 2,087,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. V.F. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

