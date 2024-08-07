V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-4.200 EPS.

V2X Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of V2X stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. 83,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -353.31 and a beta of 0.59. V2X has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $56.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

