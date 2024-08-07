Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,494,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 2,547,391 shares.The stock last traded at $58.67 and had previously closed at $58.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 388,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 235,798 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

