Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,494,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 2,547,391 shares.The stock last traded at $58.67 and had previously closed at $58.69.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
