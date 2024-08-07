Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 57,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. 12,173,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,956,602. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.