Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 283 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 14,150.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.39. The company had a trading volume of 50,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,944. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.99 and a 52 week high of $157.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

