Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 832.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,014,000 after buying an additional 176,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVB Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 594,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,059,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 144,587 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at $225,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVBF

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 114,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About CVB Financial

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.