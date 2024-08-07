Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $390,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

