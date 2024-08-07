Versant Capital Management Inc Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 825.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 60,321 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,896. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

