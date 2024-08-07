Versant Capital Management Inc Has $40,000 Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 588.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in RPM International were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,882,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in RPM International by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,431. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.67.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

