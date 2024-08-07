Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.7 %

Simmons First National stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,128.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

