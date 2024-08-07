Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $38,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.95. 43,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

