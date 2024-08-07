Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 4.8 %

JBLU stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,379,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.