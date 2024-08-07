Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 246 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 292.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Illumina by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,412 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Illumina by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.95.

Illumina stock traded up $13.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,233. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $195.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

