Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 412 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 27.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 46.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 588.0% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

General Motors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. 2,627,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,948,305. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

