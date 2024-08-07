Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Up 1.6%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.43. 563,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,799,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 98,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after buying an additional 258,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after buying an additional 188,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $11,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.