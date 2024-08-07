Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

VMEO traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,386. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $785.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

