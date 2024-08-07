Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.61

Shares of Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.61 and last traded at $62.61, with a volume of 1019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

Viridien Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82.

About Viridien

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

