Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Wendy’s stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

