Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 67,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.66.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

