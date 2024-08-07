WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 26.3% Higher This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $241,088.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00102685 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010205 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

