WHY Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.59 Million (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, WHY has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One WHY token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHY has a market cap of $100.59 million and $13.60 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WHY Token Profile

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000026 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $16,568,269.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

