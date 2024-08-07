William Blair Weighs in on Applied Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Applied Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $6.10 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $697.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 24,513.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

