WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.34 and last traded at $72.40. Approximately 85,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 129,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 85,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

