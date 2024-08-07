Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 348,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wolverine World Wide

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.