Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of WWW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 767,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

