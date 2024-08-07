W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

W&T Offshore has a dividend payout ratio of -16.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to earn ($0.27) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -14.8%.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Trading Up 4.3 %

WTI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 3,624,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 100.74% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTI

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.