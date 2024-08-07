XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $546,913.28

XYO (XYO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $64.44 million and approximately $546,913.28 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,490.24 or 1.00384135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00488435 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $640,852.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

