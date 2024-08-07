Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.69-7.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.76 billion.
Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.69. 770,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90.
Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.
