Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.69-7.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.76 billion.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.69. 770,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.