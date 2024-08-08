14,657 Shares in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 91,139 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 419,706 shares during the period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OUT

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.