14,858 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of SBSW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 5,641,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

