AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Sells $963,433.02 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AAON Trading Up 0.5 %

AAON traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.39. 104,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

