AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCLGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 551,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,913. The stock has a market cap of $817.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Separately, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

