ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives $36.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABVX. Guggenheim started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Up 3.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $13,630,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $20,277,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $25,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.