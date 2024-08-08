abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:SLFPY opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

