abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
abrdn Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SLFPY opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
About abrdn
