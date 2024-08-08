abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON API traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 54.10 ($0.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.29. abrdn Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 44.15 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 57.90 ($0.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £206.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.22 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, insider Michael Bane purchased 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £35,351 ($45,177.00). In other abrdn Property Income Trust news, insider Mike Balfour bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £66,250 ($84,664.54). Also, insider Michael Bane purchased 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £35,351 ($45,177.00). Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

