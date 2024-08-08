Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Acushnet has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.81. 71,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

