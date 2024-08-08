ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADCT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,651. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADC Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

