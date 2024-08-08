ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE ADCT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 355,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,319. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $232.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insider Activity

In other ADC Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of ADC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.