Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $126.70 and last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 115338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.71.

The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $8,274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

