Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.0 %

ADUS traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,478. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $126.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

