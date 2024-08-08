Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.8 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $12,215,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $8,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 74,488 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 49,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

