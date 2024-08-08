Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY25 guidance to $5.60-5.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-5.850 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 3.2 %

ATGE stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.43. 133,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

