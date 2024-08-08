Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,114 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $7,305,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.